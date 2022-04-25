THE J POST:

Numerous artifacts from the second and third centuries CE were discovered in an underground city in Mardin, Turkey, The Daily Sabah reported on Tuesday.

According to Ancient Origins, the researchers believe the underground Turkish city may be the largest in the world.

During excavations in the Midyat district, a cave was discovered containing passageways and corridors, silos, water wells and places of worship, the report added.

Gani Tarkan, director of the Mardin Museum, who heads the excavations, said that while similar underground cities have been uncovered in Anatolia, the city in Midyat is completely different, The Daily Sabah added.

“Midyat has been used uninterruptedly for 1,900 years. It was first built as a hiding place or escape area,” he said. “As it is known, Christianity was not an official religion in the second century.

