Arab Leaders to Israel: Annihilate Hamas

Arab leaders are privately siding with Israel against Hamas, even if some are publicly condemning the operation in Gaza as endangering innocent civilians who refuse to leave or are being forced to stay, Haaretz reported this week.

Arab leaders are ultimately viewing Hamas as a “dangerous domestic enemy” on their lands, so they are urging Israel to keep fighting in Gaza after the operation to return hostages taken by Hamas on Oct. 7, according to the report.

“Publicly, some of them [like Egypt and Jordan] are falling in line with public opinion in their countries and condemning the civilian deaths caused by Israel’s military response,” Haaretz’s Amos Harrel wrote in his analysis of the expiring cease-fire Thursday.

