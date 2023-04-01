APPLE users with medical devices have been warned to keep their consumer-electronic products at a safe distance.

Most consumer-electronic devices – like the iPhone 14 – are made with magnets or components that emit electromagnetic fields.

In turn, this can interfere with certain medical devices “under certain conditions,” Apple said in a blog post.

“For example, implanted pacemakers and defibrillators might contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when in close contact,” Apple writes.

Of course, if you don’t have a medical device implanted then you can keep your phone as close to yourself as you want.

To avoid any potential interactions with these types of medical devices, Apple recommended your product be a safe distance away from your medical device.

