Breitbart:

Apple Inc. announced Saturday that all of its stores and corporate offices in China will be closed until February 9 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company provided the statement to Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg reporter who covers Apple news:

“Apple is restricting employee travel to China to business-critical situations and it issued a revenue forecast that was wider than usual due to uncertainty surrounding the virus,” according to Bloomberg.

“The company said it would also increase the cleaning of its stores and take the temperature of retail workers,” the article read.

“This declaration is not a vote of non-confidence in China. …On the contrary, WHO continues to have the confidence in China’s capacity to control the outbreak,” he stated.