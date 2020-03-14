CNBC:

Apple said it will close all of its stores outside of Greater China until March 27 to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading.

The iPhone maker’s online store will remain open as well as its “Apple Store” app.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company had learnt lessons from the outbreak in China and that is why it is taking these steps.

“One of those lessons is that the most effective way to minimize risk of the virus’s transmission is to reduce density and maximize social distance,” Cook wrote in a blog post late on Friday. “As rates of new infections continue to grow in other places, we’re taking additional steps to protect our team members and customers.”

