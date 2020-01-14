CNBC

Apple disputed Attorney General William Barr’s claims that it has not provided “substantive assistance” unlocking the iPhones of a suspected shooter at a Navy Base in Pensacola, Florida last month.

Apple said it’s provided “gigabytes of information” to law enforcement related to the case of the alleged shooter.

The company still refuses to build what it calls a “backdoor” for law enforcement to its encryption, believing such a tool could be exploited by anyone if created and compromise the security of all its users.

Apple disputed Attorney General William Barr’s assessment that it has failed to provide law enforcement with “substantive assistance” in unlocking the password-protected iPhones used by the shooting suspect at a Navy base in Pensacola, Florida last month, but still refused his main request to provide a backdoor. “We reject the characterization that Apple has not provided substantive assistance in the Pensacola investigation. Our responses to their many requests since the attack have been timely, thorough and are ongoing,” Apple said in a statement late Monday. Apple said it “produced a wide variety of information associated with the investigation” after the FBI’s initial request on Dec. 6. The company said it provided “gigabytes of information” including “iCloud backups, account information and transactional data for multiple accounts” in response to further requests that month.

