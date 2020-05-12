BREITBART

According to a recent report, tech giant Apple is planning to move a significant amount of its iPhone production from China to India. MacRumors reports that American tech giant Apple may be moving a significant portion of its production from China to India in the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. Apple could reportedly be planning to produce as much as $40 billion worth of smartphones in India through manufacturers Wistron and Foxconn, according to the Indian Economic Times. The Indian Economic Times reports: Several meetings between Apple’s senior executives and top ranking government officials over the last few months have paved the way for the iPhone maker examining the possibility of shifting nearly a fifth of its production capacity from China to India and scaling up its local manufacturing revenues, through its contract manufacturers, to around $40 billion over the next five years, say officials familiar with the matter.

