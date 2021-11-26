Breitbart:

The string of high-end store robberies continued in California Wednesday with a last-minute smash-and-grab operation at Apple and Nordstrom stores while shopping continued for the holidays.

“Thieves rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store the night before Thanksgiving and ran off with pricey goods in the latest in a string of organized retail thefts,” the Associated Press reported.

The AP report noted that five people, one of whom was wearing an orange wig, entered the Nordstrom store located in the Westfield Topanga Mall in the Canoga Park area of Los Angeles.

The group entered the open store shorty before 7:00 p.m. local time. Law enforcement said the group took “seven to eight high-end purses before fleeing in a grey Ford Mustang.”

“It’s unfortunate because these people that are here are just trying to shop for the holidays [and] for their families,” said the LAPD Deputy Chief Alen Hamilton, according to KCAL. “We’ve deployed extra officers here. It just so happened that this was one part of the mall where they were able to get in and get out, even with our officers being deployed here.”

The LAPD reportedly started a special task force composed of veteran robbery-homicide detectives, who were on patrol at the mall; however, the suspects had picked a moment when law enforcement was not around.

