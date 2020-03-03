New York Post:

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suggested that he and his wife could have contracted coronavirus nearly two months ago — and quipped that they both may have even been “patient zero” in the US.

The 69-year-old millionaire tech entrepreneur told USA Today that he and Janet Wozniak came down with “the worst flu of our lives” after visiting Southeast Asia in January.

“Checking out Janet’s bad cough,” Wozniak tweeted Monday. “Started Jan. 4. We had just returned from China and may have both been patient zero in U.S.”

Janet was coughing up blood — and went to the hospital, where doctors said that the illness “was no American flu,” he added.

