Apple CEO Tim Cook Spends $40K on Xi Jinping Dinner

Apple CEO Tim Cook was one of just three business titans seated at China President Xi Jinping’s table at last night’s dinner in San Francisco, a privilege that came at a cost of $40,000 a ticket, The New York Times reports.

The chief of Apple, which earns one-fifth of its revenue in China, was seated next to Chinese Minister of Commerce Wang Wentao at the event, held at the Hyatt Regency.

Citadel Securities CEO Peng Zhao and Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio also nabbed seats at the coveted table, where U.S. Commerce Secretary Dina Raimondo and U.S. China Ambassador Nicholas Burns were also in attendance.

Elon Musk attended the reception, costing $2,000 a ticket, along with Marc Benioff, chairman of Salesforce; Stan Deal, CEO of Boeing; and Raj Subramaniam, FedEx CEO.

Other notable business leaders at the dinner were Albert Bourla, chairman and CEO of Pfizer; Merit Janow, chairman of Mastercard; Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm; and Hock Tan, president and CEO of Broadcom.

Xi began his keynote address asking, “Are we adversaries or partners?”

