BUSINESS INSIDER:

Apple CEO Tim Cook has defended the existence of monopolies in business while also denying that Apple has a monopoly in any sector.

In an interview with Nikkei Asian Review in Tokyo on Wednesday, during which Cook discussed a range of topics including Apple’s treatment of competitors, he said a monopoly “by itself isn’t bad if it’s not abused.”

“The question for those companies is, do they abuse it?” he said. “And that is for regulators to decide, not for me to decide.”

Cook insisted Apple was not a monopoly — a line he has maintained for the duration of his tenure, despite Apple having faced multiple complaints of anticompetitive behavior from app providers that compete with its services.

One such accusation came from the music-streaming service Spotify, which filed a legal complaint with the European Commission in March.