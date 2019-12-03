AXIOS:

The Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that Deutsche Bank and Capital One must comply with a congressional subpoena for President Trump, his children and his company’s financial records.

The backdrop: Trump filed an appeal in August after a New York district judge declined to block the subpoenas, which were issued by the House Intelligence and Financial Services committees in April as part of an investigation into foreign influence. Deutsche Bank said in a letter in October that while it has some of the records sought by the House, it is not in possession of the president’s tax returns.

The big picture: Trump is currently engaged in court battles with both House Democrats and the Manhattan district attorney over subpoenas ordering his longtime account firm Mazars USA to turn over his tax returns. He has appealed both cases to the Supreme Court, where the Deutsche Bank and Capital One case is likely to end up as well.

Trump’s arguments that he is protected from criminal prosecution while president and that the House’s investigations into his financial dealings “serve no legitimate legislative purpose” have both been struck down by judges and appeals courts.

The overarching theme from the judges who have presided over these cases is that Trump’s tax returns are a matter of “public interest.”