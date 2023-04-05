Former President Donald Trump secured a legal victory against Stormy Daniels hours after his arraignment in a Manhattan courtroom on Tuesday in connection to a hush-money payment made to the porn star during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals on Tuesday ordered Daniels to pay Trump $121,972 in legal fees stemming from a 2018 defamation lawsuit she filed against him that was later dismissed.

“Alvin Bragg shut down New York City, brought in 38,000 NYPD officers, and will spend an estimated $200,000,000 of NYC funds, for a totally legal $130,000 NDA,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

“On top of all that, the 9th Circuit Court just awarded me $122,000 — over the $500,000 already awarded, from Stormy ‘Horseface’ Daniels!”

Daniels had claimed that after a 2011 interview with In Touch magazine, during which she alleged that she had an affair with Trump in 2006, an unnamed man approached her and appeared to threaten her, saying, “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story” and “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom,” a reference to her daughter.

