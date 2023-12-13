Apparent stranger charged with murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll during break-in

A 28-year-old man was charged with the murder of Detroit synagogue leader Samantha Woll Wednesday after he allegedly broke into her house two months ago, prosecutors said.

Michael Jackson-Bolanos was charged in the stabbing death of Woll after a person of interest was taken into custody Sunday, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy said during a press conference Wednesday.

Jackson-Bolanos, of Detroit, was an apparent stranger to Woll, 40, Worthy said, adding there were “certainly no facts to suggest” it was a hate crime against the Jewish leader.

Instead, the fatal stabbing happened during a break-in, Worthy said. Woll’s front door “was ajar and unlocked, and a significant amount of blood was inside,” the prosecutor said according to the Detroit Free Press.

The suspect allegedly lied to detectives about the theft and attempted theft of cars the same day Woll was found dead outside her home on Oct. 21.

More here.