Appalling moment dirt bike-riding goon jumps on young mom Nikki Bullock’s car with her kids inside and smashes its back windshield during latest illegal street takeover in crime-ravaged Philadelphia

An armed dirt bike rider jumped on a young mother’s car with her children inside and heat-butted her during an illegal street takeover in Philadelphia.

The shocking moment 23 year-old Nikki Bullock’s Ford was attacked was captured on a cellphone from the top of a double-decker sightseeing bus.

As dozens of young men passed through the downtown area on motor bikes and quads, one man took it upon himself to clamber on top of the woman’s maroon car. He then smashed the rear window with both feet. Bullock works as an Uber Eats driver and had her children with her at the time because it is cheaper than childcare.

In an instant, the young mother got out of the car to challenge the man and in the footage can be seen appearing to question his destructive decision.

The biker, who was wearing a ‘You Ain’t No Killa’ t-shirt appears to want to have no part of the conversation and head butts Bullock using his helmet, before shoving her backwards as she gets in his face.

The scene was reminiscent of a nightmarish moment from the Max Max movies, where marauding bandits terrorize the Australian outback in modified cars and motorcycles.

