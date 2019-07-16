FOX NEWS:

400,000. 3. 1969. 151.

These digits may seem like a random number sequence, but for a select few people in this country’s history, they mean everything.

More than 400,000 people worked tirelessly to put three astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins into space on a hot Florida day on July 16, 1969, for the most famous space exploration mission in history, Apollo 11. After touchdown on July 20, Armstrong would spend just slightly more than 151 minutes walking around on the Moon’s surface, with Aldrin clocking in at 40 minutes less. For these men, July 16 was nothing short of extraordinary — and extraordinarily hectic.

“Mission control was talking to me 24 hours a day,” Collins recalled in an interview with Fox News last month, before adding that July 20 was an even busier day. “The last task we had coming back from the Moon was reentering the atmosphere at a distance of 250,000 miles. The corridor we had to hit was 40 miles high, a tiny, tiny target. When we splattered into the ocean, we had to go through a whole other sequence. So [on both days], we were busy, busy, busy.”