‘Apocalyptic’: People scramble for safety as Hawaii wildfires rage  

Wind-whipped wildfires in Hawaii forced hundreds of evacuations Wednesday, overwhelmed hospitals and even sent some residents fleeing into the ocean to escape the flames as parts of the popular tourist destination turned into a raging inferno in a matter of hours. Six people have died in the wildfires, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said at a press conference Wednesday. At least two dozen have been injured, officials said. Entire blocks of homes and businesses went up in smoke in historic Lahaina Town in Maui, where blazes fueled by wind from a passing hurricane were concentrated. In addition, three wildfires were burning on the Big Island, though two of them were at least 60% contained.

Read more