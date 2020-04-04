Albuquerque Journal:

Joe Macias stormed out of his mobile home Wednesday after becoming upset that he didn’t qualify for a COVID-19-related stimulus check, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

When the 63-year-old came back, he allegedly doused his wife and mobile home with gasoline before trying to set it ablaze.

Macias was unsuccessful and is now charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and aggravated battery against a household member. He has been booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center.

