NEWSBUSTERS:

Continuing the liberal media’s disturbing infatuation with the murderous Iranian regime, the Associated Press published an embarrassing 831-word puff piece Monday morning about “the typically reserved and measured” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s “rare display of emotion” in which his “voice cracked under the weight of the moment” at Qasem Soleimani’s funeral.

All told, the piece on the fallout from Qasem Soleimani’s death was so disgustingly propagandistic toward Khamenei that he should consider hiring reporter Aya Batrawy (and Amir Vahdad, who contributed from Tehran) as his newest PR agent. Or at least have them act as intermediaries for pro-Iranian Western reporters.

The AP’s kowtowing to the anti-America, anti-free press, anti-LGBTQ, and anti-Semitic regime was first noticed when they were promptly ratioed for the tweet accompany the story “An emotional Khamenei shows Iran general’s death is personal”.