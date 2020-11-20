Fox News:

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee has praised Justice Democrats, a far-left group aligned with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who she said “really freak the f—k out of Republicans.” Bee spoke Thursday with Jamaal Bowman, a former middle school principal who was elected to the House of Representatives from New York’s 16th Congressional District last week.

“Jamaal is a Justice Democrat – two patriotic words that, when put together, really freak the f—k out of Republicans,” Bee said.

Liberal comedian is excited about AOC-backed Rep. Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y.

Your favorite squad just gained some new members! As progressive Democrats celebrate their success in the general election, Sam sits down with newly elected @JamaalBowmanNY to learn about his winning strategy of “wanting to enact real change.” pic.twitter.com/SCkwaPpzLy — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) November 12, 2020

Justice Democrats was one of four left-wing groups who signed a memo Tuesday urging Democrats to embrace Black Lives Matter, which has called for slashing funds to police departments across the country.

Bowman told Bee that the “rest of the party” needs to be more like progressive Democrats such as himself and AOC.

“The rest of the party is going to have to move towards us, progressives won their reelections by a landslide, and the moderates were the ones who struggled,” Bowman said. “You can’t blame progressives for the struggles of moderates. The status quo Democrats, they’re in the minority in terms of the issues that the majority of this country truly care about.”

