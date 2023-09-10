Occasional-Cortex’s constituents slam her claim inflation is propaganda: ‘Is she crazy?’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez might want her followers to believe inflation is “propaganda” — but her constituents aren’t buying it.The firebrand Democratic congresswoman used her Instagram stories to share a video from New Zealand’s left-wing Aotearoa Liberation League in which an activist claimed the “propaganda” surrounding inflation was designed to protect “greedy shareholders,” who are truly to blame for the rising cost of living.But when The Post visited Ocasio-Cortez’s constituents in the 14th district, which comprises areas in both Queens and in the southeastern part of the Bronx, all of them reported economic pain and many said the Biden administration should not be left off the hook.

The White House has repeatedly touted its “Bidenomics” plan to combat soaring prices.Latisha Law, 41, a certified nursing assistant, single mother of three, and grandmother, paused outside Key Food in the Castle Hill area of the Bronx to say she was struggling financially since the pandemic.

