In a wide-ranging conversation with GQ magazine, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., confessed to feeling shunned by her own party and said she worries about marrying a white man and being killed by Trump supporters.

The democratic socialist and “Squad” member is featured on the cover of the magazine’s most recent edition in a navy-blue suit and black turtleneck with a bold red lip. The cover advertises a discussion on “masculinity, power, and politics in a post-Roe America,” while a photo spread inside shows the congresswoman posing on the Capitol steps in a black dress.

“I hold two contradictory things at the same time,” Ocasio-Cortez told GQ. “One is just the relentless belief that anything is possible. But at the same time, my experience here has given me a front-row seat to how deeply and unconsciously, as well as consciously, so many people in this country hate women. And they hate women of color.”

Read more at Newsmax