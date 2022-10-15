While Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said she’s working with New York City Mayor Eric Adams to address the city’s migrant crisis, she also welcomed the flood of illegal immigrants streaming over the southern border.

The democratic socialist said at a town hall meeting in The Bronx on Wednesday that she’s working with City Hall to apply for federal housing grants through the Office of Housing and Urban Development, according to the New York Post.

“So they are working with that application on emergency housing services,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “We have a housing crisis in this city. There are many ways we need to respond to it.

“We are in close communication with the mayor’s office and getting the resources necessary. If some states don’t want to do their job on that, that’s fine. But then those federal resources should come to New York City, and those federal dollars should come to places that want to take care of people, and we need that financial support. We are closely monitoring the situation.”

