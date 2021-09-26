Breitbart

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) reaped a whirlwind of criticism this past week when she attempted to explain her “present” vote for a bill that would allot funds to Israel’s Iron Dome defense system. Following the vote, which passed the House 420-9, AOC characterized herself as a victim in a lengthy letter in which she confessed to crying over the “complete lack of regard I often feel our party has to its most vulnerable and endangered members.” Yes, I wept. I wept at the complete lack of care for the human beings that are impacted by these decisions, I wept at an institution choosing a path of maximum volatility and minimum consideration for its own political convenience. And I wept at the complete lack of regard I often feel our party has to its most vulnerable and endangered members and communities – because the death threats and dangerous vitriol we’d inevitably receive by rushing such a sensitive, charged, and under-considered vote weren’t worth delaying it for even a few hours to help us do the work necessary to open a conversation of understanding. CNN confirmed that the congresswoman was seen”crying on the floor before voting.” People of all political stripes and various media figures universally scolded the congresswoman for making the situation about her.

