The House Committee on Ethics said Wednesday it is investigating Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.). The panel released a statement saying the Office of Congressional Ethics forwarded its inquiry into the progressive congresswoman to the panel in June, which typically suggests the office believes an ethics law was violated. It was not immediately clear what the investigation was about. “The Committee notes that the mere fact of a referral or an extension, and the mandatory disclosure of such an extension and the name of the subject of the matter, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee,” the panel said. A spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez brushed off the investigation in a statement provided to Forbes. “The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” the spokesperson said. The committee said in its statement that it plans to “announce its course of action in this matter following its organizational meeting and adoption of Committee Rules in the 118th Congress.”

