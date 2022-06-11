Newsweek

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez touted her efforts to block the passage legislation aimed at increasing police protection for Supreme Court justices and their families on Thursday and cited stalled efforts at passing new gun control laws. Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who represents New York’s 14th district, shared a video to her Instagram Stories purporting to show her rushing to the floor of the House of Representatives in order to object to unanimous consent for legislation. The bill was passed by the Senate in May and must now be voted on in the House. It has taken on greater importance following the arrest of a man on Wednesday who was allegedly planning to murder Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Ocasio-Cortez explained that Thursday was a “fly-out day”—meaning that many members of Congress were leaving Washington, D.C. and flying home to their districts. “Fly-out days are also days of maximum hijinks from party leadership, both Democratic and Republican Party leadership,” she said. “I wake up this morning and I start to hear murmurs that there is going to be an attempt to pass the Supreme Court Supplemental Protection Bill the day after gun safety legislation for schools and kids and people is stalled,” she said. “Oh, so we can pass protections for us and here easily, right? But we can’t pass protections for everyday people? I think not.”

