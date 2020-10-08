The New York Post:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a jab at her party’s vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, and her running mate, Joe Biden, while watching the VP debate, voicing her disapproval of one of their major climate positions.

“Fracking is bad, actually,” Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) tweeted Wednesday evening.

The social media post came after Harris (D-Calif.) was pressed by Vice President Mike Pence on whether a Biden administration would ban fracking.

Fracking, short for hydraulic fracturing, is a process in which water, sand and chemicals are pumped into the ground at very high pressure to crack layers of rock and release oil or gas trapped inside. Environmental activists argue the method has led to increased air and water pollution around the country.

In response, Harris said the charge was simply untrue.

“I will repeat, and the American people will know, Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact. That is a fact,” she told her 2020 vice presidential rival.

While questioning the California Democrat on her climate record, he pointed to her stance on banning the practice during her own presidential run.

