MSN:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is calling on the government to direct funds toward the deprogramming of white supremacy

“The white supremacist cause is futile. It’s nihilist,” the New York Democrat said during a town hall event on Friday. “There are people who are radicalized right now. It’s going to take a very long time to deradicalize these people and a lot of effort.”

Ocasio-Cortez added that “healing is possible” and that “we need to double, triple, or quadruple the funding” into programs that “deradicalize” brainwashed white supremacists.

The funding is necessary to overcome what she calls a “misinformation bubble.”

Earlier this week, Ocasio-Cortez argued that “white supremacy” is a poison represented by President Trump.

“A lot of people have drank the poison of white supremacy, and that’s what Donald Trump represents,” Ocasio-Cortez said to her over 8 million Instagram followers. “Just is, and if, at this point, you haven’t recognized that and you don’t see it, maybe you have a lot of work to do, too.”

During the same appearance, Ocasio-Cortez made the case that it’s time to “figure out how we rein in our media environment so that you can’t just spew disinformation.”

