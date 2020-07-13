International Business Times:

Coronavirus Unemployment Surge Forces People To ‘Shoplift Some Bread’, AOC Says

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims the wave of gun violence ripping the city apart isn’t caused by calls to defund police

She believes hungry residents are forced to shoplift in order to “feed their child”

NYPD Chief of Department Terry Monahan said the crime surge is being driven by animosity toward police officers, the George Flyod protests and bail reform

The horrific surge in crimes and violence ripping New York City apart for the past few months can also be put down to poor people resorting to theft to feed their families, and isn’t the direct result of calls to defund the police, argues New York City Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D).

In an online town hall meeting Thursday, Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the rise in NYC crimes. According to the representative, hungry residents are forced to shoplift in order to “feed their child.”

“Maybe this has to do with the fact that people aren’t paying their rent and are scared to pay their rent and so they go out, and they need to feed their child and they don’t have money, so they feel like they either need to shoplift some bread or go hungry,” according to Ocasio-Cortez.

