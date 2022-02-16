BREITBART:

Far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) correlated increasing thefts in New York City to the expiration of the child tax credit in an interview published on Monday, Fox News reported.

While speaking with the New Yorker for a “wide-ranging” interview, Ocasio-Cortez said she has been told by “hospitals, doctors and social workers” that the increase in violence is mainly being caused by young men.

“And we allow the discourse to make it sound as though it’s, like, these shady figures in the bush jumping out from a corner. These are young men. These are boys. We’re also not discussing the mental health crisis that we are experiencing as a country as a result of the pandemic,” she said.

MORE AT BREITBART