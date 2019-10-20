Bizpacreview:

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (a.k.a. “Bronx Bolshevik“) endorsed socialist Bernie Sanders and praised illegal immigrants, claiming they work harder than you and me.

AOC rallied leftists at a campaign event yesterday (Oct. 19) in Brooklyn, New York, where she referred to Sanders as “tio.” That’s the Spanish word for “uncle,” a term of endearment.

“I’m proud to say that the only reason I had any hope in launching a long-shot campaign for Congress is because Bernie Sanders proved that you can run a grassroots campaign in an America where we thought it was impossible,” Ocasio-Cortez cooed. “Maybe to others, he is a brother. But he is my Tio Bernie Sanders.”

AOC recounted: “Last year, last February, I was working as a waitress in downtown Manhattan. I worked shoulder to shoulder with undocumented workers who often worked harder and the hardest for the least amount of money.”