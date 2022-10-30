Wall Street, not the U.S. government under Joe Biden, is to blame for the historic inflation wreaking havoc on the economy, claims Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

In another display of her economic illiteracy, AOC argued that the rampant 40-year-high inflation is the result of “corporate greed” and Wall Street, not U.S. government spending policies.

“When we talk about issues like inflation, a lot of this has to do with the massive consolidation of our markets and corporate greed,” Ocasio-Cortez claimed Friday on MSNBC.

“Inflation is not going up due to government policies, inflation is going up due to Wall Street decisions,” she asserted.

“And the idea that they can just squeeze us for every penny that we’re worth and we can also say that and acknowledge the fact that that’s impacting some communities more than others. And that is how I think we can emphasize this message.”

The cause of inflation isn’t up for debate.

