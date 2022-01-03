NEW YORK POST:

Omicron has been a drag for New Yorkers, but not for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The far-left lawmaker (D-NY) was spotted maskless once again in Florida, this time at a packed drag bar in Miami — as the Big Apple continued to be hammered by record-high numbers of COVID-19 cases and faces an indoor mask mandate for one more month.

EXPOSED: AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless. This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami.



Rules for thee but not for me. pic.twitter.com/8l30GFA0GT — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) January 2, 2022

In video posted by a reporter for the Sunshine State’s Conservative Voice on Sunday, the Democratic darling is seen waving to the large crowd of mostly unmasked drag bar-goers.

“AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless,” tweeted Brendon Leslie, the reporter who initially posted the video to social media. “This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami. Rules for thee but not for me.”

“For those of you with zero sense of humor: the whole point of this post is to expose hypocrisy,” Leslie said in another tweet.

