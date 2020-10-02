Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has rebuffed requests to meet with New York’s prominent Jewish leaders.

The heads of both the Jewish Community Relations Council and the New York Board of Rabbis said they’ve sought sit-downs with the first-term “Democratic socialist” congresswoman — to no avail.

“I requested a meeting with her and it has not come to fruition,” JCRC executive director Michael Miller told The Post.

“A meeting has been requested on more than one occasion. It hasn’t happened. I’m still interested in meeting with her.”

Miller said he’s had no problem communicating with other members of New York’s congressional delegation.

