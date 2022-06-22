Progressive Texas congressional candidate Jessica Cisneros, who was endorsed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, conceded to incumbent Rep. Henry Cuellar in the Democratic primary runoff election.

Cuellar, a moderate anti-abortion Democrat, had declared victory over his leftist challenger in the May runoff, however the race was too close to call for weeks after Cisneros requested a recount. On Tuesday, election officials concluded Cuellar won with a few more votes than initially reported.

“As I said on election night, ‘the margin will hold’ — and it has not only held but grown,” Cuellar said in a statement.

“To those who did not vote for me, as your Congressman I will continue to work diligently for you in Washington. While we may differ on certain positions, we share a common ground on many issues to improve our communities and strengthen families,” Cuellar said.

“It is now time to come together and win the General Election in November,” he added.

