DAILYMAIL.COM

AOC and three other House members paid thousands to Chinese foreign agent newspaper

The money was spent as part of their 2022 reelection campaign advertising

Sing Tao U.S. newspapers were forced by the DOJ in August 2021 to register as a Chinese foreign agent

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and at least three other House members paid thousands in advertising costs to a Chinese newspaper classified by the Justice Department as a foreign agent. It comes as tensions are reaching all-time-highs between Washington and Beijing as the new GOP-controlled House zeros-in on addressing competition and the rising threat from China. Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign for reelection in her New York district spent nearly $1,500 on advertising with Sing Tao Newspapers during the 2022 midterms, a Fox News Digital review of campaign finance records reveals. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) filings show that Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) and Kevin Mullin (D-Calif.) also dropped between $1,000 and $7,000 to various Sing Tao entities in reelection campaign advertising expenses. Sing Tao U.S. is a subsidiary of the Hong Kong-based Sing Tao News Corporation Ltd.

Read More