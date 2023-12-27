Antony Blinken to visit Mexico as massive migrant caravan inches toward US

US Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken is set to visit Mexico City Wednesday to discuss the recent surge in illegal immigration as a migrant caravan said to number thousands of people inches toward the border.Blinken, 61, will meet with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador alongside Homeland Security secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas and White House homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall.

Ahead of the meeting, Homeland Security officials have debated ways that Mexico can help lower the numbers at the US’ southern border – including controlling the railways that migrants use to travel north, moving migrants south, and providing incentives to not journey to the border, CNN reported.The gathering comes as President Biden has faced increased pressure from both Republicans and his own party over the crisis at the US-Mexico border.Earlier this month, the White House failed to clinch billions of dollars in aid for Ukraine, Israel, and the border when leaders became unable to reach a consensus over border policy changes, CNN reported

