Secretary of State-designate Antony Blinken insisted to a Senate committee in December 2020 he had never emailed first son Hunter Biden — despite emails between the two appearing on the “laptop from hell.”

The revelations have spurred Republican allegations that America’s top diplomat committed perjury weeks before he formally joined President Biden’s cabinet.

“Did you ever talk with [Hunter Biden] on the phone?” a staff member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee asked Blinken on Dec. 22, 2020.

“Not that I recall,” Blinken responded.

“Did you have any other means of correspondence with him — emails, texts?” the staff investigator pressed.

