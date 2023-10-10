Antony Blinken Is the Patron Saint of the Military-Industrial Complex

Spend any significant time in Washington D.C. and you’ll learn that pretty much everything that is said about the Military-Industrial Complex—a term that was popularized by Dwight D. Eisenhower—is true, if not worse.It is a truly national disgrace that the diplomats who are tasked with carrying out our foreign policy and those who allocate and distribute our war budget make millions of dollars from the defense industry itself.As documented across multiple chapters of my new book, Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, there is no person in Joe Biden’s administration who is a bigger part of this swampiest part of D.C. than Secretary of State Tony Blinken.Secretary of BoeingIn 2018, Antony Blinken — then managing director of the Penn Biden Center, home of Joe’s infamous classified documents — co-founded WestExec Advisors, a boutique D.C. consultancy focused on “advising companies on geopolitical risk and emerging opportunities.”Staffed largely by former Obama administration officials looking to turn their expertise into dollars, WestExec Advisors also served as a sort of “government-in-waiting” for the next Democratic administration.When Joe Biden took office, they finally had their opportunity.At least sixteen Biden administration officials have come from WestExec, including Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines and former White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

