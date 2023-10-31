Antisemitism Rates Soar in London After Hamas Terrorist Attacks

Members of the Jewish community in London have been forced to lift security at synagogues, schools, and other community buildings in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attack on Israel.

The reason for the increased protection is simple; a corresponding rise in antisemitism rates reported across the UK capital.

There has been a 1,350 percent jump in hate crimes against Jewish people as the Middle East crisis goes on, the Metropolitan police have said, with no arrests so far in nine out of ten alleged offences.

The Guardian reports figures from the Met covering London show that 218 antisemitic offences were recorded from 1 October to 18 October this year, compared with 15 in the same period last year.

