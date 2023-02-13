Since October, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) documented at least 30 antisemitic incidents that directly reference Ye – the influential artist, producer and fashion designer, formerly known as Kanye West, whose antisemitic outbursts last year made headlines.

According to a new report by the ADL published on Monday, these incidents – which include vandalism, banner drops, targeted harassment and campus propaganda distributions – “demonstrate the ongoing influence of Ye’s conspiratorial, bigoted rants.”

Immediately following Ye’s antisemitic comments, which included inflammatory tropes about Jewish power and Holocaust denial, the slogan “Ye is Right” surfaced online in hashtags and antisemitic accounts. The ADL Center on Extremism tracked references to “Ye is Right” in instances of on-the-ground antisemitic vandalism and harassment across the United States.

