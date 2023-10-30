Antisemitic Lynch Mob Attack at Russian Airport Leaves over 20 Injured

Russian officials on Monday said more than 20 people were injured when a mob of antisemites descended on the Makhachkala airport in Dagestan on Sunday night, looking for Jews to attack after a flight landed from Tel Aviv.

Local health officials said ten of the injuries required hospitalization, and two were in critical condition. Nine of the injured were police officers. Security officials said none of the passengers on the plane from Tel Aviv were harmed.

Russian media reported on Monday that 60 of the attackers were arrested after the incident, and 150 more have been identified.

