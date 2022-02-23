In a disturbing new trend, antisemitic leaflets are being left in neighborhoods across the country in recent weeks, according to published reports.

“In what appears to be a coordinated effort in cities across the country, antisemitic and other racist materials were distributed in clear sandwich bags to parts of our city overnight,” Colleyville, Texas, Mayor Richard Newton said Sunday in a statement, NBC 5 reported.

The leaflets come just over a month since members of Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville were taken hostage by a gunman.

“Unfortunately, antisemitism is a reality in the United States and around the world,” the synagogue wrote in statement after hearing of the leaflets. “Each of us has a responsibility to root out hate, and work toward building a community where all belong, and all can thrive.”

The leaflets make inaccurate claims about Jewish people and COVID-19, with some also identifying members of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as Jewish. They have appeared in cities in California’s Bay Area, Florida, Texas, and Colorado, Fox News reported.

