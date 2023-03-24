There were 3,697 antisemitic incidents in the U.S. last year, the most since the Anti-Defamation League started keeping records in 1979.

Antisemitic incidents rose 36% in 2022 from the previous year, according to data from the ADL, a Jewish advocacy group that examines antisemitism in the U.S. On average, there were 10 incidents a day in 2022, according to the data.

Antisemitic incidents have been increasing, according to the ADL. In 2021, there were 2,717 occurrences, then the highest figure on record, the group said.

“We’re deeply disturbed by this dramatic and completely unacceptable surge in antisemitic incidents,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, chief executive of the ADL. “This data confirms what Jewish communities across the country have felt and seen firsthand and corresponds with the rise in antisemitic attitudes.”

The ADL said it counts both criminal and noncriminal events of harassment, vandalism and assault where victims are targeted due to their Jewish identity as antisemitic incidents. The majority of the incidents are reported to the ADL directly by Jewish victims, the group said. ADL researchers also monitor media reports and other online sites for credible reports of antisemitic incidents, the group said.

