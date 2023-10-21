Antisemitic Crimes Up by over 1,350 Per Cent in London Amid Israel War

London’s Metropolitan Police have recorded a staggering 1,350 per cent increase in antisemitic crimes since the start of the month as the events in Israel continue to have dire ramifications across Europe.

Figures released by The Met on Friday showed that there were 218 antisemitic offences were recorded in London from the start of the month to October 18th. This represented a “significant” rise over the same time period last year when just 15 incidents were recorded.

However, the police force in the British capitol was only able to make 21 arrests, meaning that just under seven per cent of cases have so far resulted in an arrest, although some investigations are ongoing.

More here.