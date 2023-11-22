Antisemitic attacker shouts ‘Free Palestine’ as family slams ‘racist’ judge during wild NYC sentencing hearing

One of the attackers convicted in the beating of a Jewish man in Times Square in 2021 caused a ruckus inside a Manhattan courtroom Tuesday, shouting “Free Palestine” as his rowdy supporters accused the judge of being racist at his sentencing hearing.

Tensions flared in Manhattan Supreme Court after Mahmoud Musa, 23, was slapped with seven years in prison for attacking Joseph Borgen, a Jewish man, during a clash between Israel and Palestinian supporters on May 20, 2021, in Midtown.

As Musa was being walked back to a holding cell in handcuffs, he turned to tell his family he loved them — before yelling “Free Palestine” twice, sparking an all-out shouting match in Judge Felicia Mennin’s courtroom.

“You’re racist to judge!” one person shouted at Mennin from the back row.

Court officers had to physically escort Musa’s backers out of the courtroom as Borgen, 31, and his more than 50 supporters, many wearing blue “Justice For Joey” hats, stayed behind for 20 minutes until the other group had left.

