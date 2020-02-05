REDSTATE.COM

Over the weekend, Scott Presler and his crew headed to San Francisco to do a little community service (a/k/a clean up trash, used needles, human feces, and more from the streets) and partnered with the San Francisco GOP. Yes, there is such a thing as a San Francisco GOP, and they’re actually gaining membership. That could be because their chair, who is also challenging San Fran Nan, actually stands up to bullies. That chairman, John Dennis, was confronted by Antifa thugs during the cleanup (as was Presler). Before getting to that confrontation, it’s worth noting some of the disgusting conditions they saw.

