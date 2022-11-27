CEO of Tesla Elon Musk is concerned about a recent tweet that is encouraging arson at Tesla dealerships all across the United States.

The report stemmed from journalist Andy Ngowho shared a screenshot on his Twitter account from a now-suspended user who was calling for members of Antifa to “protest” outside of Tesla dealerships.

The tweet from the now-deleted Antifa-affiliated account read “Tonight in Portland! Every city, every town! Show up at your local Tesla dealerships in protest of Elon Musk!”.

In that same tweet was a picture of a Tesla on Fire, which has Tesla dealerships across the country on high alert.

READ MORE