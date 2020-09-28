SF Gate – Richmond, CA:

Richmond police were called twice, on Friday and Saturday, to break up illegal gatherings at city-owned Point Molate.

Officers responded to the first report, described as a possible Antifa gathering, around 9:30 p.m. Friday and found a group of some 50 people wearing black uniforms who had arrived aboard a party bus and were told they were trespassing on city property and ordered to leave.

The second report came about 1:30 a.m. Saturday after security at the neighboring Chevron Richmond refiner reported seeing people around the historic dock and buildings at Point Molate.

About 60 people were detained on and around the dock and pump house, police said.

“Inside, they located some items (that won’t be further described) that led the officers to believe this was some type of occult group or activist group since this event was in close proximity to the Chevron refinery,” the department said in an announcement. “There were prerecorded audio files being played in the background relating to Mother Earth and climate change.”

