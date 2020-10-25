Breitbart:

A group of Antifa activists protesting outside a Portland, Oregon, ICE facility restrained a woman and called her an “f-ing gentrifier” before telling to go back to her home next door. The senior citizen confronted the protesters after becoming fed up with the ongoing protests in front of her home.

“F-You Bitch. Go back to your house,” one Antifa activists shouted at the woman they referred to as Karen. “You f-ing gentrifier. Get the f-ck out of here.”

“I live here,” she shouted back at the Antifa crowd The woman complained that residents of the mid-rise residential building next door to the ICE facility could not sleep because of their loud music and protests that have stretched over weeks.

UNREAL!

(Earlier)

The upset resident who confronted the BLM-Antifa demonstrators was RESTRAINED by a militant after expressing her dissatisfaction with the loud noise.



She lives nearby and was complaining about the constant loud music and shouting. #pdxpic.twitter.com/mELjaBGldF — Shane B. Murphy (@shanermurph) October 25, 2020

